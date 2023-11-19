3 kilns sealed, 9 vehicles, 6 industrial units challaned for ecocide

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Depart­ment and Traffic Police sealed three brick kilns, challaned nine vehicles and six industrial units on charges of pol­luting the environment and causing smog. A spokesman for the local ad­ministration said here on Saturday that environment protection teams con­ducted surprise checking of brick kilns and found three of them operating without zigzag technology. Therefore, they sealed the kilns in addition to im­posing a fine of Rs300,000 and getting a case registered against the owner of one kiln on the charge of sheer viola­tion of environment protection laws. The environment teams also inspected 6 industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners on charges of burning prohibited material in their boilers. Meanwhile, the RTA secretary and traffic police checked 59 vehicles on different roads and imposed a fine of Rs.18,000 on the drivers of nine vehicles which were found emitting excessive smoke and polluting the en­vironment, the spokesman added.