Sunday, November 19, 2023
300 cases registered in anti-smog crackdown

Agencies
November 19, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) said on Saturday that during the past 15 days, more than 300 FIRs have been registered against those involved in burning waste and contributing to smog. LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry said on Saturday that during the past 15 days, more than 300 FIRs had been registered against those involved in burning waste. Additionally, 630 challans imposing over Rs1.2m fines have been issued for offences related to burning waste. The LWMC enforcement wing has arrested 21 people for burning of trash and lodged 300 cases while imposing Rs1.2 million fines on violators, he added.

