Sunday, November 19, 2023
4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Web Desk
10:46 AM | November 19, 2023
National

Security forces have killed a wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa among four other terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition and explosives are also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security Forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

