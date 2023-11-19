41,000 students to participate in MDCAT to be held on Nov 19

KARACHI - In com­pliance with the directives of Sindh Government and PMDC, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi is re-conducting the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MDCAT) for the Ses­sion 2023-24 on November 19, in which 41000 students will participate across the province. Pro-Vice Chan­cellor of Dow University of Health Sciences and Focal Person for MDCAT 2023, Prof. Nazli Hossain, shared these details in a press briefing at Expo Center Ka­rachi on Saturday. Registrar Dow University Dr. Ashar Afaq, Controller Examina­tion Dr. Fuad Sheikh, SP Gulshan Dr. Ayaz and other officers were also present during the press briefing. Prof Nazli Hossain briefed that, the preparations for conducting MDCAT have been completed. MDCAT is to be conducted simul­taneously at Expo Centre Karachi, Located at Main University Road in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medi­cal and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro, Bi­lawal Sports Complex, Naw­abshah in Shaheed Benazi­rabad and Police Training School, PTS Bus Terminal in Larkana. Around 15000 students from Karachi, 13000 from Jamshoro, 4000 from Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) and 9000 from Larkana will participate in the test. Expo Centre Karachi has separate entry points for boys and girls. In this regard, strict security arrangements have been made to deal with any emergency situation, in which law enforcement agencies, Rangers and Po­lice along with ambulances and medical aid volun­teers will also be present, while in this regard, all the instructions related to MDCAT have already been issued to the students. It is worth mentioning here that, 41000 male and fe­male students are partici­pating in MDCAT for 3600 MBBS and 1190 BDS seats in Public and Private Medi­cal and Dental institutions across the province.