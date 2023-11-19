41 marriage halls fined for violating one dish policy

SIALKOT - The district administration continued its crackdown to ensure one dish in wedding ceremonies. A total of 571 inspections were made during the on­going campaign from November 4 and a fine of Rs2,002,000 was imposed on the owners of 41 marriage halls and marquees for violating the rules. A case was also registered while two ac­cused were arrested. Teams, headed by assistant commissioners in all four tehsils under the supervision of the Sialkot deputy commissioner Cap­tain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal, are check­ing marriage halls and marquees on a daily basis. According to the data of the district administration, on November 4, eight marriage halls and marquees were found violating one dish policy, on November 5, twelve marriage halls were found to be violating one dish.