Sunday, November 19, 2023
94 teachers promoted

Staff Reporter
November 19, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   The Education De­partment has promoted 94 Elementary School Teach­ers (EST) from scale-15 to scale-16 as Secondary School Teachers (SST). Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Kashif Zia issued a notification for promotion of 94 EST in Faisalabad and congratu­lated them, said a spokes­man for the education de­partment here on Saturday. Meanwhile, District Educa­tion Officer (DEO) Second­ary Education Malik Man­zoor Ahmad has directed Assistant Director (Admin) Abdul Ghaffar to ensure im­plementation of promotion orders on an urgent basis, the spokesman added.

