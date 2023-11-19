Accountability court acquits Shehbaz, others in housing scheme case

LAHORE - An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and several others in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Hous­ing Scheme reference. The list of ac­quitted individuals included Care­taker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Special Assistant to the caretaker prime minister Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique, Bilal Qad­wai, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed, and Arif Butt. Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan announced the verdict on acquittal applications of the accused, following a report sub­mitted by the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) in response to the court’s query about Supreme Court’s order of October 31.

During Saturday’s proceedings, a NAB prosecutor stated that the ac­cused did not derive any benefit from the amended NAB law, empha­sising that the reference was thor­oughly examined on its merits.

The prosecutor further clarified that the Supreme Court’s order did not prohibit the court from deliver­ing a verdict on the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference.

On November 1, the court had ini­tially reserved its verdict after hear­ing arguments from both the appli­cant’s counsel and NAB prosecutors, with the intention to announce the verdict on November 7. However, on the scheduled day, the court post­poned proceedings, seeking clarifi­cation from the NAB due to perceived ambiguity arising from the Supreme Court order on October 31. The court conveyed that the verdict in the case would be issued after interpretation of the Apex court’s order.

The Supreme Court, in its October 31 ruling, permitted accountabili­ty courts to continue proceedings in corruption cases but restrained them from issuing final orders. A NAB report submitted in May had asserted that it did not find any ev­idence for financial corruption or misuse of authority against Sheh­baz Sharif, stating that the allega­tions did not meet the criteria out­lined in the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Notably, in the Ashiana reference, the accountability court had previ­ously acquitted Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia on October 11, citing a “lack of evidence.” The NAB had filed the reference in 2018, alleging that Shehbaz Sharif and other ac­cused had caused significant finan­cial loss to the national treasury by awarding the housing scheme con­tract to a company without a com­petitive bidding process.