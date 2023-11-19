Anyone involved in rioting will have to face judicial consequences: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country. In an exclusive interview with Voice of America, he said if anyone is involved in rioting or arson, they have to face the judicial consequences, and whatever the outcome of that process is, all of us have to abide by it. When asked about the repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals, the prime minister said we want to have a regulated movement interaction with Afghanistan as a state. This is the prime target. Responding to another question, the prime minister rejected sale of arms to Ukraine. The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has almost finalised to generate results of general elections through a new Election Management System (EMS) The top election regulatory body for the first time will perform election results on this newly designed Election Management System [EMS], according to the experts. As previous experience of the Result Management System [RTS] created much confusion and controversy. The RTS in the previous general elections crashed in some of the constituencies at the night of elections day. The fault in the system was considered as a planning to rig the polls. Sources said that because of the controversy due to the RTS system [android-based application] it was decided not to use it for the election results. The RTS system was developed for immediate disbursement of results from the polling station. From February 2024 polls the Election Commission of Pakistan is in the planning to replace RTS with EMS as all necessary arrangements have been made on it. Sources said that the pilot project of EMS with the name Result Management System (RMS) was experienced in the local level polls successfully. The ECP has already trained its staff to better acquaint them with the new system, they said, mentioning that in this newly introduced system data [names, numbers etc], registered voters can be entered by the trained staff. The presiding officers (PO) will transmit polling station results to returning officers (RO). These ROs, equipped with a team of four data entry operators each, will prepare the results and submit them to the ECP through both digital and manual channels. The total number of registered voters in the country eligible to cast a vote are around 127million, previously the figure was 106million, according to the latest statistics. As per the estimates, the number of women increased from 46.73 million in 2018 to 58.47 million at present. The number of men increased from 59.22million in 2018 to 68.50m, revealed the recently conducted data.