Awareness session held on ‘Biosecurity, BWC’

Peshawar - The College of Veterinary Sciences (CVS) at the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) organized an enlightening session on “Biosecurity and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)” at its Pathology Laboratories.

Experts from Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and Health Security Partners (HSP), USA, engaged participants in sessions covering various topics related to Biosecurity and the BWC.

Dr. Farhan Anwar Khan, the event organizer, welcomed the participants and underscored the significance of Biosecurity and the BWC.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Veterinary Sciences Swat and Principal of the College of Veterinary Sciences UAP, Prof. Dr. Umar Saddique, and Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan (Ex Dean FAH&VS) attended the event. They commended the efforts to organize the session, addressing vital issues related to Biosecurity and awareness about the Biological Weapons Convention.

Faculty members, undergraduate and postgraduate students, all showed great interest and enthusiasm throughout the sessions. The session was unique, given that bio-warfare poses a potential threat to national and international security.

Dr. Hafsah Muhammad, Assistant Professor, PI, KMU, shared program details, discussing Biosecurity, its history, control, and agents of concern related to bioweapons or bio warfare. She emphasized the history of bio warfare, which began in Europe in 1155 by contaminating wells with infected dead bodies. The use of biological weapons was also witnessed during World War-1 and World War-2.