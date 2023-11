FAISALABAD - A body of an octogenarian was found from a graveyard in the area of Sandal Bar police station. According to the police spokesman, some passersby witnessed a corpse of 80-year-old man in the graveyard of Sheh­baz Pur and informed the police. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started an investigation for its identifi­cation, he added.