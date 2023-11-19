Businessmen urged to tap untapped markets for Pakistan’s trade growth

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, met with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Addi­tional Secretary (Asia Pacific) at the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss ideas for enhancing Pakistan’s trade and ex­ports through a focus on trade diplomacy.

Addressing the delegation, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui emphasized that ASE­AN, Central Asia, and Africa represent substantial untapped markets for Paki­stan. He stressed that the business com­munity should concentrate efforts on these regions to improve the country’s trade and exports. Siddiqui highlighted Pakistan’s production of high-quality pharmaceuticals and other products that could gain a significant market share in these promising markets.

Siddiqui urged the business commu­nity to engage in joint ventures with foreign counterparts and facilitate tech­nology transfer to Pakistan, thereby up­grading the country’s production capac­ity. He assured full cooperation with the private sector in exploring new markets to enhance the country’s exports.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, in his re­marks, underscored the need for Paki­stan to prioritize trade diplomacy as a means to boost prosperity and econom­ic growth. He emphasized the crucial role of Pakistani diplomats in foreign countries in identifying new avenues for promoting Pakistani exports. Bakhta­wari noted that through effective trade diplomacy, Pakistan could attract more foreign investment and secure advan­tageous trade agreements with other nations, reducing dependence on for­eign loans. He announced ICCI’s plans to organize a Pakistan-ASEAN Busi­ness Forum to explore potential areas for business collaboration with ASEAN countries. He mentioned that ICCI del­egations have already visited Indonesia, and another delegation is scheduled to explore opportunities in Thailand.

Bakhtawari expressed the ICCI’s com­mitment to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to strengthen the country’s trade diploma­cy. Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the im­portance of close cooperation between Pakistani diplomats in foreign countries and chambers of commerce to promote business and economic interests in the international market. He stressed the need for diplomats to provide full sup­port to Pakistani business delegations during their visits to foreign countries.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President and Secretary General of UBG Paki­stan, highlighted the global shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics to boost business and investment. He urged Pakistani foreign diplomats to collab­orate with the private sector to revo­lutionize export promotion and bring economic prosperity to the country. Bakhtawari also advocated for direct flights and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN countries to en­hance Pakistan’s trade and exports. Members of the ICCI delegation, includ­ing Maqsood Tabish and Rizwan Cheena, shared additional ideas to promote Paki­stan’s trade diplomacy in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.