Colorado judge lets Trump stay on ballot but says he incited riots

WASHINGTON - A Colorado state judge on Friday ruled that Don­ald Trump can remain on the state’s presiden­tial primary ballot, find­ing that while he incited political violence during the January 6, 2021, at­tack on the US Capitol, he did not violate his oath of office by doing so. Colo­rado District Judge Sarah Wallace’s ruling follows similar court decisions in several other states that have left Trump on the ballot. The ruling marks a victory for the former Republican president as he staves off well-fund­ed legal challenges seek­ing to bar his return to the White House in elec­tions next year.

Trump has yet to be removed from a single ballot as the political sea­son unfolds. The judge’s ruling laid blame on Trump for inciting sup­porters who stormed the US Capitol in 2021 to thwart the certifica­tion of election winner Joe Biden but said it was unclear if an amendment to the constitution would bar him from office. The lawsuit was filed in Colo­rado by Citizens for Re­sponsibility and Ethics (CREW), a Washington-based watchdog group, and sought to bar Trump from running for the White House again. The argument, which has le­gal scholars sharply di­vided, rests on an amend­ment to the Constitution ratified after the 1861-65 Civil War. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from hold­ing public office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.