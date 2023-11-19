Colorado judge lets Trump stay on ballot but says he incited riots

WASHINGTON - A Colorado state judge on Friday ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the state’s presidential primary ballot, finding that while he incited political violence during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, he did not violate his oath of office by doing so. Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace’s ruling follows similar court decisions in several other states that have left Trump on the ballot. The ruling marks a victory for the former Republican president as he staves off well-funded legal challenges seeking to bar his return to the White House in elections next year.
Trump has yet to be removed from a single ballot as the political season unfolds. The judge’s ruling laid blame on Trump for inciting supporters who stormed the US Capitol in 2021 to thwart the certification of election winner Joe Biden but said it was unclear if an amendment to the constitution would bar him from office. The lawsuit was filed in Colorado by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), a Washington-based watchdog group, and sought to bar Trump from running for the White House again. The argument, which has legal scholars sharply divided, rests on an amendment to the Constitution ratified after the 1861-65 Civil War. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.