Sunday, November 19, 2023
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding anti-polio drive

APP
November 19, 2023
Dera Ismail Khan -  Commissioner Zafarul Islam of the Dera Ismail Khan Division chaired a crucial meeting focused on the anti-polio task force. The meeting, attended by key figures including Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, various Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, EPI representatives, local government officials, police authorities, and WHO representatives,highlighted essential strategies to combat polio effectively. Conducting the meeting remotely, Commissioner Islam received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing anti-polio initiatives and the security landscape.

