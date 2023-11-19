Court orders Lahore Police not to harass underage driver who killed six people

LAHORE - In the case of the death of six people in Defence car accident, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore handed over the accused Afnan to the police on a 5-day physical remand.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the request of the police. During the hear­ing, the accused Afnan was brought before the court. The lawyer of the accused told the court that the accused was underage and media tri­al was being conducted, terrorism provisions should be removed from the case.

Police said that provisions of terrorism have been added in the case. A medical test would be required to determine the age of the accused. In­vestigation was required on various aspects; the court should give physical remand.

On the complaint of the lawyer of the accused, the court told the investigating officer that the accused should not be harassed, the investiga­tion should be on merit.

In a conversation with the media, the plaintiff Rafaqat said that the punishment should be giv­en to the accused as per the law.