Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court orders Lahore Police not to harass underage driver who killed six people

Victim family demands punishment as per law | Afnan handed over to police on five-day physical remand

Court orders Lahore Police not to harass underage driver who killed six people
Agencies
November 19, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In the case of the death of six people in Defence car accident, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore handed over the accused Afnan to the police on a 5-day physical remand.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the request of the police. During the hear­ing, the accused Afnan was brought before the court. The lawyer of the accused told the court that the accused was underage and media tri­al was being conducted, terrorism provisions should be removed from the case.

Police said that provisions of terrorism have been added in the case. A medical test would be required to determine the age of the accused. In­vestigation was required on various aspects; the court should give physical remand.

On the complaint of the lawyer of the accused, the court told the investigating officer that the accused should not be harassed, the investiga­tion should be on merit.

Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

In a conversation with the media, the plaintiff Rafaqat said that the punishment should be giv­en to the accused as per the law.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023