CTD carries out search operation in Bharakahu

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation against illegal foreigners at Shams Colony police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens. Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu police stations jurisdiction by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search and combing operation 32 houses and 63 individuals were thoroughly checked, while 07 illegal foreigners were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.