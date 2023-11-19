Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cultivating business-friendly environment must to foster FDI

FDI figures have been showing a gradual increase, thanks to endeavours of newly-formed SIFC

Agencies
November 19, 2023
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Though Pakistan has been making efforts to attract for­eign direct investment (FDI), these endeavours have only looked for immediate gains rather than ensuring sustain­able, long-term growth in the investment environment.

According to the United Na­tions Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), de­spite a global decline of 12% in FDI in 2022, with developed economies facing the brunt of this downturn, Pakistan re­mained resilient in attracting foreign investment during the year. However, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country witnessed a noteworthy drop in FDI during the period from July to June 2023, receiving $1.456 billion. This marked a decline of $480 million when compared to the $1.936 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year (FY22). Nevertheless, the FDI figures have been showing a gradual in­crease, thanks to the endeavours of the newly-formed Special In­vestment Facilitation Council.

Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

“Pakistan’s strategic location and burgeoning market present significant potential for attract­ing FDI. However, Pakistan, like many developing nations, faces challenges in fostering an envi­ronment that consistently at­tracts and retains investment,” pointed out Muhammad Jah­anzaib Khan, Deputy Chairman of Pakistan’s Planning Commis­sion. Talking to WealthPK, he said to fully harness the poten­tial of FDI, Pakistan must effec­tively address unique obstacles such as political instability, inef­ficient infrastructure and dire­ly-needed regulatory reforms.

He further said that Paki­stan’s FDI strategy should prioritise sustainable, long-term growth over immediate gains. “This implies giving precedence to sectors with the greatest potential for eco­nomic impact and job creation, such as technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.” The UNCTAD’s World Invest­ment Report 2023 highlights the challenges faced by de­veloping countries in attract­ing sustainable investments. For Pakistan, addressing the cost of capital and infrastruc­tural deficits is important for becoming more attractive for investments in crucial sectors like renewable energy.

Qasim clinches title at 5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf

The report’s proposal for a ‘Global Action Compact for In­vestment in Sustainable Energy for All’ holds particular signifi­cance for Pakistan, emphasis­ing the need for national and international policy coordina­tion, financing mechanisms, and sustainable finance markets. Ja­hanzaib added that infrastruc­ture, governance and education served as the foundations of Pakistan’s economic landscape. “The country’s efforts in infra­structural development, partic­ularly in energy and transporta­tion, alongside improvements in governance and education systems, will play a pivotal role in attracting foreign investors.”

He further added that Paki­stan’s geographical position— bordering the economic pow­erhouses of China and India, provides it a strategic advan­tage in attracting FDI. “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an integral part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initia­tive, serves as a prime example of how infrastructure and con­nectivity projects can stimu­late FDI,” he highlighted. “To optimise these investments, Pakistan needs to ensure that these projects are integrated into the broader economic framework, contributing to sustainable development and industrial growth.”

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023