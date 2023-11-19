Sunday, November 19, 2023
Curbing underage driving

November 19, 2023
Underage drivers, due to their lack of experience and ma­turity in handling vehicles, of­ten engage in reckless behaviour leading to accidents with fatal or serious consequences. The police have intensified action against underage drivers, particularly those on bikes.

As of May 30, 2023, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Cream­er, highlighted the need for strin­gent measures. In Pakistan, indi­viduals must be at least 18 years old to apply for a driving licence. The application requires present­ing a national identity card and demonstrating the ability to read a car number plate from a distance of 20.5 metres or 65 feet.

For those seeking a new licence, the initial step involves applying for a Learner’s permit. The gov­ernment should strictly enforce regulations to prevent individuals without a licence from driving.

RABIA NAEEM,

Peshawar.

Lahore.

