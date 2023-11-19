Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DELTA: The change agent

November 19, 2023
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

“DELTA: The Change Agent” is one of the best and most in­spiring institutions, bringing sev­eral improvements in individu­als. It is a well-known institution in the Balochistan district of Tur­bat Kech, considered among the best in Turbat. People from other cities, villages, and towns come to DELTA to brighten their future. Es­tablished in 2001 by the legend­ary Sir Barket Ismail Baloch, it is the first private school in Turbat. DELTA plays a vital role in creating an educational environment. In 2016, Delta became the first insti­tution where students didn’t cheat and topped the exam with high marks. DELTA provides numerous opportunities for all students. Ad­ditionally, several Delta students are connected with national, in­ternational, and local newspapers, contributing opinions, stories, ar­ticles, letters, etc.

Therefore, Sir Barket Ismail is highly thanked and respected for creating such an institution where several children can fulfil their dreams, goals, desires, and wish­es. I genuinely appreciate him for his kind work.

Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023