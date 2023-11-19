“DELTA: The Change Agent” is one of the best and most in­spiring institutions, bringing sev­eral improvements in individu­als. It is a well-known institution in the Balochistan district of Tur­bat Kech, considered among the best in Turbat. People from other cities, villages, and towns come to DELTA to brighten their future. Es­tablished in 2001 by the legend­ary Sir Barket Ismail Baloch, it is the first private school in Turbat. DELTA plays a vital role in creating an educational environment. In 2016, Delta became the first insti­tution where students didn’t cheat and topped the exam with high marks. DELTA provides numerous opportunities for all students. Ad­ditionally, several Delta students are connected with national, in­ternational, and local newspapers, contributing opinions, stories, ar­ticles, letters, etc.

Therefore, Sir Barket Ismail is highly thanked and respected for creating such an institution where several children can fulfil their dreams, goals, desires, and wish­es. I genuinely appreciate him for his kind work.

ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,

Singabad.