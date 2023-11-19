On Friday evening, September 8, at 11:11 pm local time, a devastating earthquake measur­ing 6.8 on the Richter scale shook southern Morocco, near Marrake­ch. The death toll has surpassed 2,800 people, many in small, isolat­ed towns in the High Atlas moun­tains. At least 3,000 people are wounded, with many still trapped under buildings. Reports indicate 18 dead in Marrakech and, in the village of Tafagheute, 90 out of 200 people are confirmed dead, with dozens more missing.

As the disaster unfolded in Mo­rocco, the King was enjoying his 80 million euros mansion in Paris. Currently, the situation in Morocco is dire, with people who lost their homes not receiving tents or es­sential supplies. Despite their pleas for necessities, including food and water, the victims are left without proper assistance. They highlight the plight of children under the age of 5, facing harsh conditions.

Some reports suggest that the earthquake may not have been purely natural, with Moroccan elites allegedly eyeing govern­ment funds. Drawing a compari­son with Japan’s response to the 2021 Fukushima earthquake, where despite a Richter scale rat­ing of 7, the government prior­itised citizen safety, Morocco’s governance is questioned.

Cities such as Kathmandu, Istan­bul, Delhi, Quito, Manila, Islam­abad, Mexico City, Izmir, and Ja­karta are recognized as some of the most earthquake-prone cities globally. In my opinion, the Moroc­can government should prioritise the construction of safer houses for victims, considering Morocco’s his­tory of disasters, including the 1960 Agadir and 2004 Hoceima events.

NOOR MUSTAFA,

Hyderabad.