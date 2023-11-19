Downward trend in prices of vegetables, fruits

Peshawar - After the repatriation of 219,742 individuals, primarily Afghans, back to their home country by November 16, a notable decrease in vegetable and fruit prices was observed in Peshawar and Nowshera markets.

The voluntary return, comprising 216,084 via the Torkharm border, 3,239 through the Angor Ada Lower Waziristan border, and 419 through the Kharlachi Kurram border between September 17 and November 16, 2023, has stabilized the prices of daily commodities. Notably, the per-kilogram prices of vegetables and fruits have also decreased.

A survey conducted by this scribe at the fruit and vegetable markets in Nowshera and Peshawar districts revealed significant price reductions. Before the Afghan repatriation on November 1, one kilogram of tomatoes was sold for Rs200-250, now reduced to Rs150. Similarly, potatoes previously priced at Rs150-180 per kilogram are now traded at Rs120 per kilogram.