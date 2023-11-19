Elon Musk threatens ‘thermonuclear lawsuit’ against Media Matters

LOS VEGAS - Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he will launch a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters, a non-profit watchdog, and other parties in response to reports that businesses like Disney, Apple, and IBM have stopped running advertisements on X due to an antisemitic outcry on the social networking platform. Research revealed earlier this week by Media Matters, a US organisation that bills itself as “a progressive research and information centre” that keeps an eye on “media outlets for conservative misinformation,” revealed that Elon Musk’s X has placed advertisements next to articles that support the Nazi ideology. Brands are now “protected from the risk of being next to” potentially hazardous content on the platform, according to X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s prior statement. “The split-second court opens on Monday,” Musk said in a post on X on Saturday. “X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” he said. Musk also claimed that Media Matters “completely misrepresented the real user experience on X” in a statement he issued under the heading “Stand with X to protect free speech.” He further stated that “for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable” as well as that “we will not allow agenda-driven activists, or even our profits, to deter our vision.”