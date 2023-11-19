Family system in Pakistan has roots in religion, culture: President

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the doors of modern knowledge were kept ajar with vast opportuni­ties peeping out, giving ample en­couragement for the know-how ex­perts to embark upon a new journey of progress and prosperity. Address­ing the 18th Convocation of Riphah International University here at Jin­nah Convention Center, the presi­dent urged the students to utilise all the modern resources to seek knowl­edge and serve the country. He said today’s world was guided by the lat­est revolution through artificial in­telligence and other related inno­vations that were contributing to human intellectual enhancement and human resource development. Shar­ing his anguish over the 28 million out-of-school children in the coun­try, he stressed that online and virtu­al modes of education should be pro­moted. Referring to the prevailing scenario across the globe and partic­ularly in Gaza, he regretted that vest­ed interests were dominating the world. The world was crying for the equal distribution of wealth, an end to the exploitation of the poor, and widespread destruction, he added.

The president regretted that in the older world, the incidents of cruelty and carnage were known to the rest of humanity after a lapse of months, but in this modern era, the imag­ery from Gaza was being report­ed instantly, but the hearts of hu­man beings had been hardened. He urged the students to equip them­selves with the modern mode, lead­ing to a bright future for the country, and expressed confidence that if the modern means of education were promptly utilized, Pakistan would be able to lead the world in a decade.

The president also underscored the significance of research in var­ious fields of life and cited the achievements of smaller countries like Estonia and the Netherlands in agriculture. “Netherlands is 19 per­cent smaller than Pakistan in size, but it is the second largest exporter of food in the world owing to devel­opment in the agri-sector,” he added.

“These smaller countries have big­ger footprints in the world,” he said, adding that research and better deci­sion-making were critical for the at­tainment of progress. The president recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan was declared the 5th most efficient country in the world to handle the deadly disease, and that was possible due to joint coopera­tion and unity among the entire na­tion. Lauding the sacrifices of the par­ents, he opined that they were taking pains to educate their children and urged the students to repay them after completing their education. The fami­ly structure system in Pakistan, mold­ed by compassion and forgiveness, had roots in the religion and culture, he added. The president also felici­tated the functioning of the universi­ty and its contribution in the field of modern education. In his welcome re­marks, Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Anis Ahmed said that one of the students of the university, Dr Namra Khan, was given an award by Howard University, US, in the field of research on cancer.