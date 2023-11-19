Sunday, November 19, 2023
Fazlur Reman elected JUI-F chief for five years

Web Desk
9:44 PM | November 19, 2023
The Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Central General Council elected on Sunday Fazlur Rehman chief of JUI-F and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, general secretary for the next five years.

JUI-F general meeting held under chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and members from Sindh, Punjab, KP, tribal districts, Balochistan, Gilgat Baltistan and Azad Kashmir participated in the meeting.

JUI-F spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori said a report was presented in the meeting regarding the Election on February 8, Gaza current situation and Fazlur Rehamn’s visit to Qatar.

