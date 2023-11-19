Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike

NABLUS, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Five fighters in the armed wing of Palestin­ian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party were killed early Saturday in a rare Israeli airstrike on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Fatah sources said. Is­raeli army raids targeting Palestinian militant move­ments in the West Bank have surged since Hamas launched its October 7 at­tacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Is­raeli army said it had killed “a number of terrorists” in an airstrike on the Bala­ta refugee camp in Nablus, home to some 24,000 ac­cording to the United Na­tions which manages it.