Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike

NABLUS, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Five fighters in the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party were killed early Saturday in a rare Israeli airstrike on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Fatah sources said. Israeli army raids targeting Palestinian militant movements in the West Bank have surged since Hamas launched its October 7 attacks on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said it had killed “a number of terrorists” in an airstrike on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, home to some 24,000 according to the United Nations which manages it.