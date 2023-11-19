Food import bill dwindles by 23.25 percent to $2.6 billion in four months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s food import bill reduced by 23.25 percent in the first four months (July to October) of the current fiscal year.
The country imported food commodities worth $2.6 billion in July to October period of the year 2023-24 as against $3.4 billion in the same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 23.25 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In the food group, the PBS data showed that the government has spent $964.3 million on import of palm oil, which is 31.45 percent less than the import of $1.41 billion in the same period of the previous year. The government has imported pulses worth $321.14 million in July to October 2023-24 as compared to $348.5 million in the same period of last year, showing an increase of 7.86 percent. Meanwhile, the government has imported sugar worth $1.198 million in the period under review, showing a decrease of 46.37 percent. However, the soybean imports have declined. The country has spent $223.9 million on importing tea, which is 16.35 percent higher than the import of previous year.
Petroleum group imports recorded a negative growth of 16.93 percent during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year. Oil imports stood at $5.029 billion when compared to $6.054 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Petroleum group imports have increased by 28.54 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and stood at $1.527 billion in October 2023 when compared to $1.188 billion during October 2022.
On a month-on-month basis, it registered 14.76 percent growth when compared to $1.330 million in September 2023. Petroleum products imports witnessed 23.99 percent negative growth during July-October 2023-24 and remained at $2.161 billion compared to $2.844 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. The data showed that machinery group imports recorded 5.68 percent growth during the first four months of the current fiscal year and remained at $2.35 billion as compared to $2.25 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Power generation machinery registered 28.56 percent negative growth during the first four months of the current fiscal year and remained at $132.8 million compared to $185.9 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.
Transport group imports witnessed 36.88 percent negative growth during the period under review. It remained at $505.9 million as compared to $801.5 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 34.7 per cent during the July-October period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $7.4 billion as against $11.4 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 0.66 per cent to $9.61 billion during July-October of the year 2023-24 as compared to $9.55 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 18.54 percent to $17.033 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared with $20.9 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.