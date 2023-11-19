Gen Asim meets with all religious scholars individually at GHQ: Ashrafi

LAHORE - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has termed the recent meeting of Ulema & Mashaikh with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at GHQ Rawalpindi fruitful and signifi­cant in the present time.

Addressing the press confer­ence at Jamia Manzoor-ul-Isla­mia here on Saturday, he said that national and international affairs, Gaza, Afghanistan, Paki­stan ties and other issues were discussed during the meeting. Ashrafi, who is also the chair­man of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said that peace is cur­tail for any country’s develop­ment and religious scholars along with law enforcement agencies were working to re­store peace in the country. He highlighted the united stance of Ulema & Mashaikh and reli­gious scholars from across the country, supporting Pakistan’s efforts to combat extremism and terrorism. Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s peace is con­nected with Afghanistan’s peace and requested Afghani­stan to consider Paki­stan’s peace as its own. He said that Ulema & Mashaikh were united under the leadership of COAS General Asim Munir to restore peace in the country and put it on the track to devel­opment and prosper­ity. He said the use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than the state was unacceptable. He said that out of the last 24 terrorist attacks in Pakistan, 14 were Af­ghan nationals, adding that Afghan nationals were also involved in the Mianwali Air Base attack but Pakistan still wanted to make better and healthy relations with Afghanistan. He said that no one should be allowed to under­mine the pursuit of peace between the two neighbouring coun­tries. Ashrafi said that Afghan refugees living legally in Pakistan were not being deported, only those who have no legal documents and have been living in Pakistan illegally are being sent back to their country. He added the proper­ties and assets of Afghan brothers who are going back should be priced according to the mar­ket value. He said that Gaza was not an issue of Palestine or Arab na­tions but entire human­ity. He asked the world what was done by the innocent children of Gaza as more than 3,500 children had been mur­dered in Israeli aggres­sion since October 7.