Sunday, November 19, 2023
Germany’s Scholz tells Netanyahu of ‘urgent need’ to ease Gaza humanitarian crisis

Germany's Scholz tells Netanyahu of 'urgent need' to ease Gaza humanitarian crisis
Agencies
November 19, 2023
BERLIN   -  German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Is­raeli Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu on Saturday there was an “urgent need” to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli forces have vowed to destroy Hamas. Scholz “underscored the ur­gent need to improve the hu­manitarian situation for res­idents in the Gaza Strip,” his office said in a statement af­ter a call between the two leaders. “Humanitarian ceasefires could contribute to a significant improvement in care for the population,” the statement said.

