Germany’s Scholz tells Netanyahu of ‘urgent need’ to ease Gaza humanitarian crisis

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Is­raeli Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu on Saturday there was an “urgent need” to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli forces have vowed to destroy Hamas. Scholz “underscored the ur­gent need to improve the hu­manitarian situation for res­idents in the Gaza Strip,” his office said in a statement af­ter a call between the two leaders. “Humanitarian ceasefires could contribute to a significant improvement in care for the population,” the statement said.