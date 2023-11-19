Gold rate falls by Rs1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold de­creased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs.215,100 on Satur­day compared to its sale at Rs.216,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,200 to Rs184,414 from Rs185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,046 from Rs170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market decreased by $5 to $2,001 from $2006, the Association reported.