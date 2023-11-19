Govt’s crackdown on cigarettes gains momentum, CHI urges continued action

LAHORE - The Citizen Health Initiative (CHI) has lauded the government and FBR’s relentless efforts to eradicate illicit cigarettes from the country by cracking down on retailers, aiming to create a smoke-free nation. While commendable progress has been made in curbing retailers, there remains a pressing need to address the root cause – illegal cigarette manufacturers, responsible for the proliferation of the cigarettes. “The government’s crackdown on retailers is a step in the right direction, contributing to a decline in the consumption of cigarettes,” said the spokesman of CHI. However, he emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum and extending it to target illegal cigarette market which has burgeoned rapidly since the imposition of taxes on legal cigarettes, undermining the government’s initial success in reducing cigarette consumption. Despite the government’s efforts, the surge in illegal cigarette sales poses a dual challenge by not only diminishing government revenues but also straining the health budget. The spokesperson urges a balanced approach, highlighting the need for continued crackdowns on both retailers and manufacturers to achieve lasting results.