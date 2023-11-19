Govt’s crackdown on cigarettes gains momentum, CHI urges continued action

LAHORE - The Citizen Health Initiative (CHI) has lauded the government and FBR’s relentless efforts to eradicate illicit cigarettes from the country by cracking down on retailers, aiming to create a smoke-free nation. While commendable progress has been made in curbing retail­ers, there remains a pressing need to address the root cause – illegal cigarette manufactur­ers, responsible for the prolif­eration of the cigarettes. “The government’s crackdown on retailers is a step in the right direction, contributing to a de­cline in the consumption of cig­arettes,” said the spokesman of CHI. However, he emphasized the importance of sustaining this momentum and extend­ing it to target illegal cigarette market which has burgeoned rapidly since the imposition of taxes on legal cigarettes, un­dermining the government’s initial success in reducing ciga­rette consumption. Despite the government’s efforts, the surge in illegal cigarette sales poses a dual challenge by not only diminishing government revenues but also straining the health budget. The spokes­person urges a balanced ap­proach, highlighting the need for continued crackdowns on both retailers and manufactur­ers to achieve lasting results.