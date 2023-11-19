HESCO recovers Rs8100m, registers 590 FIRs

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in cooperation with the police and local administration has intensified its ongoing campaign against electricity theft and defaulters. A spokesman of HESCO said on Saturday that till now, since the initiation of campaign on September 7th, they’ve recovered a total of 8,100 million rupees and 590 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 97 electricity thieves, besides letters have been submitted to relevant police stations against 4193 electricity thieves for registration of cases. On November 17, 2023, an amount of 72.1 million rupees was recovered, in which 71.8 million rupees have been recovered from the defaulters and more than 0.3 million rupees have been recovered in the form of fines, he added. During the anti-theft recovery campaign, electricity supply has been disconnected from 2586 transformers so far, due to non-payment of outstanding dues.