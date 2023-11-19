Sunday, November 19, 2023
HESCO recovers Rs8100m, registers 590 FIRs

Agencies
November 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in cooperation with the police and local adminis­tration has intensified its ongoing campaign against electricity theft and default­ers. A spokesman of HESCO said on Saturday that till now, since the initiation of campaign on September 7th, they’ve recovered a total of 8,100 million ru­pees and 590 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 97 electricity thieves, besides letters have been submitted to relevant police stations against 4193 electricity thieves for regis­tration of cases. On Novem­ber 17, 2023, an amount of 72.1 million rupees was recovered, in which 71.8 million rupees have been recovered from the default­ers and more than 0.3 mil­lion rupees have been re­covered in the form of fines, he added. During the anti-theft recovery campaign, electricity supply has been disconnected from 2586 transformers so far, due to non-payment of outstand­ing dues.

Agencies

