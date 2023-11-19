People reject ‘politics of hatred’ in Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that there is no room for ethnic based politics in Karachi as citizens have already rejected the divide and rule policy based on hatred against Sindhi and Mohajirs. The JI leader ex­pressed these views while ad­dressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Ka­rachi headquarters, here on Sat­urday morning. He was flanked by JI leaders Munim Zaffar, Qazi Saddaruddin, Zahid Askari and Sohaib Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment have positioned against each other in the backdrop of ap­proaching general elections for a mock exercise in and nothing else. He said that the JI has become the only hope for Karachiites. He fur­ther said that politics of hatred on the basis of divide between Muha­jir and Sindhis have already been rejected in the prevailing age of the social media. All those parties responsible for the prevailing sit­uation in Karachi will be avenged in the upcoming general elections.

On the occasion, he demanded the authorities to appoint the re­turning officers and the district re­turning officers from the judiciary of other provinces as free and fair elections would be a myth in the presence of political governors, flawed voter lists and influenced by feudal lords returning officers. Talking about the local issues, he said asked the occupying mayor why did 1967 Union Committee employees have not been paid sal­aries for the past three months. He demanded of the chief justice of Pakistan to intervene and provide justice to the 1967 employees of UCs. He also demanded of the government to transfer the local government employees to their residential UCs in order to ensure cleanliness and other tasks. The JI leader said that Karachiites will avenge those parties in the Febru­ary 8, 2024 general elections who had not positioned themselves against Israel in solidarity with Hamas — the resistance force in Palestine. How much activism did the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz or the PPP showed for Pal­estine, he asked.