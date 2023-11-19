India tunnel rescue efforts paused over fears of cave-in

DEHRADUN - Indian rescuers said Satur­day they had paused efforts to reach 41 men trapped in a collapsed road tunnel af­ter a cracking sound creat­ed a “panic situation” over the possibility of a further cave-in. Excavators have been removing debris from the under-construction road tunnel in the north­ern Himalayan state of Ut­tarakhand since Sunday after a portion of the tunnel the workers were building collapsed. The week-long rescue efforts have been slowed by the continued falling of debris as well as repeated breakdowns of the crucial heavy drilling ma­chines. On Saturday, senior local civil servant Abhishek Ruhela said the number of trapped men was 41 -- one more than the construction company had reported -- which prompted criticism of negligence. The govern­ment’s highways and infra­structure company, NHID­CL, said a sudden cracking sound late Friday had “cre­ated a panic situation in the tunnel”, sparking fears the roof could cave in. Opera­tions were then halted amid the possibility of “further collapse”, NHIDCL said in a statement.