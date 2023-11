IUB, Sir Sadiq Hospital sign MoU for training of students

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Nawab Sir Sadiq Mo­hammad Khan Abbasi Hos­pital Bahawalpur here on Saturday signed a memo­randum of understanding (MoU) to conduct practical training of students, joint research projects, confer­ences, and seminars. Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar and Medi­cal Superintendent Naw­ab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Ba­hawalpur signed the MoU. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Farhan Mukhtar Principal of the University College of Nursing IUB, Additional Medical Superintendent Nawab Sir Sadiq Muham­mad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur and Nursing Superintendent Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawal­pur were present on the occasion.