Jubilant firing claims life of teenager

KARACHI - A teenager was killed and another injured in jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony in Korangi No. 2.5 of the metropolis, police said on Saturday.
According to details, friends and relatives of bridegroom opened aerial firing during a wedding ceremony. Due to firing of accused Shakeel, he himself and 13-year-old Areeb were injured. The accused fled the scene and injured teenager was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit.
POLICE ARREST DRUG PEDDLERS IN HYDERABAD
The Hali Road police have claimed to have arrested a narcotics smuggler, recovering 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspect Waleed Qureshi was arrested in a raid near Makrani Para railway crossing. He claimed that Qureshi was also involved in robberies.