Jubilant firing claims life of teenager

KARACHI - A teenager was killed and an­other injured in jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony in Korangi No. 2.5 of the metrop­olis, police said on Saturday.

According to details, friends and relatives of bridegroom opened aerial firing during a wedding ceremony. Due to firing of accused Shakeel, he himself and 13-year-old Areeb were injured. The accused fled the scene and injured teenager was shifted to hos­pital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit.

POLICE ARREST DRUG PEDDLERS IN HYDERABAD

The Hali Road police have claimed to have arrested a narcotics smuggler, recover­ing 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The police spokesman in­formed here on Saturday that the suspect Waleed Qureshi was arrested in a raid near Makrani Para railway crossing. He claimed that Qureshi was also involved in robberies.