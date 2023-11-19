KP CM directs installation of IP cameras in govt public service outlets

Peshawar - In a crucial move to enhance the efficiency and transparency of public service delivery across various government outlets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has instructed authorities to urgently install live Internet Protocol (IP) cameras at patwar kahanas, police stations, and the offices of DCs, ACs, DPOs, DSPs, and Tehsildars province-wide.

The directive mandates the complete installation of IP cameras at all these public service outlets and offices by month’s end. Additionally, he has called for the establishment of a Centralized Monitoring Cell to oversee these cameras and facilitate direct access via the IP network for the chief minister, chief secretary, and Inspector General of Police.

Emphasizing the need for swift implementation, he urged immediate written directives for the installation of IP cameras during a recent meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, presiding over the Board of Revenue assembly.

Present at the meeting were Provincial caretaker Minister for Information Technology Dr. Najeeb Ullah, caretaker Minister for Finance and Revenue Ahmed Rasool Bakhsh, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other relevant officials from the Board of Revenue.

The meeting assessed the progress of the land records digitization project and deliberated on matters concerning Patwar kahanas and other public service offices. The Chief Minister instructed ensuring electricity supply and installing fire extinguishers at Muhafiz- khanas across the province. He further emphasized functional complaint redressal mechanisms for timely resolution of public grievances regarding revenue affairs.

Expressing grave concerns over unnecessary delays in the land records digitization project, he demanded pragmatic steps to ensure its comprehensive completion by year-end, warning of strict actions against responsible parties for any further delays.

Addressing issues with the traditional patwar system, he stressed the Board of Revenue officials’ proactive involvement in field service provision assessments. He mandated daily visits by Deputy Commissioners to at least one Patwarkhana in their respective districts and directed District Police Officers to visit at least one police station daily for effective oversight of public service matters.

He underscored the collective responsibility to serve citizens in line with their expectations, urging higher officials’ field visits to address public grievances promptly. A task force, led by the Provincial Minister for Information Technology, has been formed to ensure timely completion of the land records digitization project. This task force will conduct daily progress review meetings and submit reports to the chief minister. Additionally, weekly review meetings chaired by the chief minister are slated to track project progress.