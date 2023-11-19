KP Governor urges young doctors to serve people in remote areas

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday called on newly graduated doctors to prioritise providing healthcare to the economically disadvantaged in remote areas rather than seeking employment at famous hospitals.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, the KP Governor emphasised the importance of serving humanity and urged the young doctors to make it their guiding principle as they enter practical life.

“The government is allocating a significant portion of its resources and national development funds to the education and health sectors,” Ghulam Ali said, expressing gratitude to those who have dedicated themselves to the service and treatment of the sick.

During the convocation, the Governor distributed degrees to 206 medical students who completed their education in the session 2020-21. Additionally, he awarded gold medals to 54 outstanding students from the sessions 2020 and 2021.

The Governor also addressed the declining trend of patience and tolerance in the society and called on the youth to reject negative propaganda against the state and its institutions. He reminded the students that they are the future of the country and have a responsibility to uphold the dignity and security of state institutions.

Following the convocation, the Governor officially inaugurated the All Pakistan Inter-University Athletics Championship 2023 at Peshawar University. Athletes from 43 universities across the country are participating in the athletics competitions.

He stressed the importance of sports in universities alongside education, stating that sports activities contribute to a healthy society and foster camaraderie among students.

“Sports activities play a vital role in promoting a healthy society and fostering camaraderie among students,” he said, encouraging the athletes to focus on various sports fields with hard work and dedication.

Earlier, Dean KMC during a welcome note congratulated all graduated students and their families, he said that KMC with a glorious history of almost 70 years, has traditionally attracted the best and the brightest of the next generation. He said that it remains a leader in medical education and our students continue to do exceptionally will in all academic metrics.

He also thanked Prof Dr Omar Taimur Attiq for gracing the convocation as the most distinguished alumnus of KMC as endorsed by our academic council.

He added Khyber Medical College has excellent faculty who are rendering excellent services at national and international levels.

Khyber Medical College is the first institution of the province that has made its mark in teaching medicine at the national and international levels.