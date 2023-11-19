Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

LAHORE - La­hore have lifted the National Bank National (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy after defeating Bahawalpur by nine wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Batting first, Baha­walpur openers Muhammad Rashid and Moain Aslam gave them a brisk and solid start. Their first wicket fell at the score of 161 runs when Mu­hammad Rashid was run out after scoring 93 runs off 54 balls. Moain Aslam and Zafar Iqbal then made another for­midable partnership. Bahawal­pur posted a mammoth total of 231-2 on the board in 20 overs. Maoin Aslam made 85 runs off 53 balls and Zafar Iqbal struck 22. In reply, Lahore chased the target in the last over for the loss of one wicket. Badar Munir made unbeaten 123 off just 70 balls featuring 20 (4’s) while Muhammad Salman ham­mered 76 off 40 balls to guide their side home.