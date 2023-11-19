Lahore’s smog woes

Smog has made life difficult for Lahore residents. Schools, markets, parks, and shopping areas remain closed, affecting the lives of students in Lahore and surrounding districts. They are stuck at home, unable to go to school or play outside. Thousands of people are falling ill due to toxic air, causing breathing problems, infections, and various diseases.
Urbanisation and a surging population, estimated at around 242 million, have contributed to this situation, turning the “City of Gardens” into the most populated city in the world. It is argued that this is mainly caused by burning crop residue at the start of winter when wheat is planted.
The state is responsible for providing healthy living with a good air quality index to its citizens. Citizens have equal responsibilities in this regard. The government should take effective measures for environmental protection in the city.
MUSHABIR NAWAZ
Lahore.