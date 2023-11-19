LCCI welcomes Nepra decision on net metering

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday welcomed the de­cision of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to ease the process of net metering in larger in­terest of the stakeholders. It would be worth mentioning here that President of the La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar took up the matter and con­veyed concerns to authori­ties that the applications for net metering are not being processed. President of the Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the prompt response of National Electric Power Regulatory Author­ity (NEPRA) is commend­able and it would not only give a much-needed relief to the consumers of alternative energy but is also a national service. “We are thankful to National Electric Power Reg­ulatory Authority for taking a prompt action on demand of the Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry and di­rected all the concerned offi­cers that all the net metering applications of eligible con­sumers should be processed on priority basis without any discrimination”, said LCCI President Kashif Anwar. He said that the NEPRA’s initia­tive would attract people towards alternative energy resources which are need of the hour. He said that the promotion of alternate and clean energy resources is a must as reliance on conven­tional resources like thermal is one of the biggest reasons of crisis in power sector and high utility prices. “We have to plan right now for days to come to make the country a hub of industrial activities”, he added. He said that we all are aware of the present challenges to our economy and especially the menace widely caused due to high power tariff. LCCI president said that we desperately need some good alterna­tives and viable solutions for rising energy demands and high cost of thermal resourc­es. He further mentioned that a wide range of bio­mass resources, particularly woody biomass and organic waste is available in Pakistan in abundance, so some seri­ous efforts are required to be made to establish necessary modalities to commercialize it at a mega scale.