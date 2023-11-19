Liberia’s President George Weah concedes victory after tight run-off election

MONROVIA - Liberia’s President, George Weah, has conceded defeat to opposition candidate Joseph Boakai after a tight run-off election. Weah, a former soc­cer star, called Boakai after the coun­try’s National Elections Commission (NEC) released provisional results on Friday. With nearly all ballots count­ed, Boakai, a 78-year-old former vice president of Liberia, won 51% of the votes, the country’s electoral commis­sion said. In an address to the nation, Weah said: “The results announced tonight, though not final, indicate that Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai is in a lead that we cannot surpass. There­fore, a few minutes ago, I spoke with President-elect Joseph N. Boakai to congratulate him on his victory.

“Tonight, as we acknowledge the results, let us also recognize that the true winners of these elections are the people of Liberia,” he add­ed. President Weah was voted into office in 2018 and will step down in January.

A run-off was triggered when Weah, 57, secured a victory in an ear­lier October poll with a margin of just 7,000 votes over his political rival, Boakai. However, he fell short of the required 50% threshold necessary to clinch an outright victory.

Weah was seeking reelection for a second six-year term after a tumul­tuous first tenure tainted by corrup­tion scandals and allegations of mis­management. He has been praised for immediately conceding ensuring, a peaceful transfer of power - a sig­nificant milestone in Liberia’s fragile democracy, which has seen civil war and previous leaders killed in office.

There have also been a spate of coups in West and Central Africa in recent years. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu was among the first to congratulate the new President-elect while also commending Weah’s “ster­ling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship.