LAHORE - Pakistan’s senior tennis play­ers Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar advanced at the ITF Mas­ters Championship MT700 in Pattaya, Thailand. According to information made avail­able here, Malik moved to the second round by outclassing Gilberto Miritello of Italy 6-0, 6-0 in the 60 plus category while Waqar Nisar outpaced Dalibor Vojtisek of Czech Re­public 6-2, 6-2 in the second round to enter the quarterfi­nals in the 65 plus category.