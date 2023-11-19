Maritime Unity

The closing ceremony of the Sea Guardian 2023 bilateral exercise be­tween the Pakistan Navy and the People’s Liberation Army of China marks a significant milestone in fostering maritime cooperation and defence relations between the two nations.

This collaborative effort, conducted in the north Arabian Sea, involved six Chi­nese navy units, including a destroyer, frigates, submarine, oil tanker, rescue ship, and a detachment of marines. The exercise’s breadth encompassed vari­ous operational manoeuvres, from anti-surface to anti-air operations and mine warfare, providing invaluable training in a simulated multi-threat environment.

The primary objective of this joint exercise was to elevate maritime coop­eration and bolster defence relations by fostering interoperability and shar­ing maritime expertise between the Pakistan Navy and China’s naval forces. Such cooperation is pivotal in enhancing mutual understanding, strengthen­ing capabilities, and fostering a robust alliance for regional maritime securi­ty. By exchanging operational experiences and conducting multifaceted exer­cises, both navies aim to better address maritime challenges, ensuring more effective responses to potential threats.

Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang’s visit during the Sea Guardian exercise underscores the unwavering commitment to na­val collaboration and regional maritime security. Rear Admiral Liang’s inter­actions with senior Pakistan Navy officials solidify the resolve to deepen bi­lateral naval cooperation. This visit facilitated discussions on strategies to fortify joint initiatives, ensuring a collective approach towards securing vi­tal maritime routes and countering emerging security threats in the region.

Regular bilateral naval exercises like Exercise Sea Guardian-23 exemplify the shared determination of Pakistan and China to enhance their bilateral cooperation. These exercises not only serve as a platform to hone profes­sional skills but also create opportunities for both navies to learn from each other’s experiences in a simulated multi-threat environment. The seamless coordination and successful execution of such exercises lay the groundwork for continued collaboration between the two nations.

Moving forward, sustaining and expanding such collaborative efforts is im­perative for Pakistan and China to strengthen their maritime ties further. En­hanced joint training, technology sharing, and regular high-level exchang­es will be instrumental in consolidating the foundation laid by Exercise Sea Guardian-23. A continued focus on interoperability, joint exercises, and in­formation sharing mechanisms will ensure that both navies are better pre­pared to tackle evolving maritime challenges in the region.