Sunday, November 19, 2023
Medical college fee hike may widen rich-poor gap: PMA

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Pakistan Medical Associa­tion (PMA) has expressed deep concern about the statement of the Sindh health minister, which appeared in a section of the press, regarding a 50 per cent increase in medical college fees. The PMA believes that this decision will have serious consequences for medical students and their fami­lies. Medical education is already expensive in Pakistan, and fur­ther increases in fees will make it more difficult for students from low-income families to pursue their dream of becoming doctors.

The PMA believes that this de­cision will further widen the gap between the rich and poor and will limit access to medical educa­tion for deserving students. The PMA has urged the Sindh govern­ment to reconsider its decision and work towards ensuring the accessibility of medical education to deserving students from all walks of life in the province.

Our Staff Reporter

