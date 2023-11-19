Medical college fee hike may widen rich-poor gap: PMA

KARACHI - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed deep concern about the statement of the Sindh health minister, which appeared in a section of the press, regarding a 50 per cent increase in medical college fees. The PMA believes that this decision will have serious consequences for medical students and their families. Medical education is already expensive in Pakistan, and further increases in fees will make it more difficult for students from low-income families to pursue their dream of becoming doctors.
The PMA believes that this decision will further widen the gap between the rich and poor and will limit access to medical education for deserving students. The PMA has urged the Sindh government to reconsider its decision and work towards ensuring the accessibility of medical education to deserving students from all walks of life in the province.