MIH arranges breast cancer awareness program

ISLAMABAD - The Maroof International Hospi­tal (MIH) in collaboration with the National Press Club (NPC) organized a breast cancer aware­ness program here on Saturday.

Addressing the event, speak­ers urged women to regularly conduct self-examination and self-diagnosis for the early de­tection of breast cancer. Haroon Naseer the CEO of Maroof Int’l Hospital appreciated the efforts and interest of the First Lady, who is leading the breast cancer awareness campaign in the coun­try. He also vowed her resolve to continue organizing such aware­ness activities for breast cancer awareness for the masses.

He added the awareness cam­paigns have contributed to an in­crease in reported cases of breast cancer patients and decreased death ratio. He expressed satis­faction with the continued sup­port of the breast cancer aware­ness program through screening facilities at Maroof Int’l hospital. Addressing the seminar Dr. Mir Waheed, Medical Director MIH said that worldwide, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer. An estimated 2,261,419 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in wom­en across the world in 2020.

The prevalence of breast can­cer is the highest in Asian coun­tries like India and Pakistan. He said that it had been reported that approximately 178,388 new breast cancer cases were registered in Pakistan in 2020. At some stage of life, one in nine Pakistani women had become the patient of breast cancer, Dr. Waheed added. Dur­ing the panel discussion Asso­ciate Prof. Dr. Saira Mehmood said, in Asia, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer.

She said young women also present at advanced stage of breast cancer, which has a nega­tive effect on prognosis. Dr. Yasser Rehman Medical Oncologist, Dr. Nabia Tariq HOD OBS and Gynae, Dr. Aisah Amin HOD Radiology and Ms. Zubia Zubair Psycholo­gist and Psychotherapist of MIH, and Shakeela Jaleel a journal­ist were the panelists while Dr Gulafshana Hafeez Gynecologist and Rubina Afzal HOD Corporate Business were the moderators.

They said that a number of breast cancer cases at the early stages have almost doubled in different hospitals of the coun­try due to awareness and an in­crease in reporting. They added that health of women is essential to achieve the dream of a healthy Pakistan. They said that healthy and active women can play their role in the socio-economic devel­opment of the country.