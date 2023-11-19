Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday con­firmed the appointment of former Test captain Mo­hammad Yousuf as head coach of Pakistan U19.

Yousuf’s first assign­ments in the role include the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup in the UAE from 8 to 17 December and the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka from 13 Janu­ary to 4 February. Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan Men’s Team and at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is one of Pakistan’s most distin­guished batters with an impressive track record.

Sharing his views, Mo­hammad Yousuf said: “I am pleased to join as Pakistan U19 head coach and feel honoured to have been given the opportu­nity to contribute to Paki­stan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Com­mittee Mr Zaka Ashraf.

“I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup tournaments, which are crucial to the players’ growth and we will be aiming to do our best in these events. “Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level. “Harnessing the skills of young players is crucial for Pakistan cricket and I am dedicated to fulfilling my responsibility in helping identify, improve and nur­ture future stars,” he added.