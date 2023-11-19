Mohmand, Bajaur peace cycle race brings together 120 cyclists

Mohmand - In a joint effort involving the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), and Frontier Corps North, the highly anticipated Mohmand and Bajaur Peace Cycle Race has officially begun. Spanning from November 18 to 19, the race has brought together 120 cyclists from across all provinces, including Islamabad. Covering a 40-kilometer route across Mohmand and Bajaur districts, the event commenced at Cadet College Mohmand, culminating at Nahki Tunnel across two stages.

Today, in Mohmand, the peace cycle race kicked off from Cadet College Mohmand, traversing various routes and bazaars within Mohmand to Nahki Tunnel and concluding back at the Cadet College.

Najeeb Ullah from the WAPDA team secured the 1st position, followed by Umar Farooq from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2nd place, and Sana Ullah from HEC securing the third position. Speaking to The Nation, Najeeb Ullah expressed his appreciation for the event and highlighted Mohmand and Bajaur as peaceful areas, crediting the Pakistan Army for successfully organizing the cycle race. He emphasized the significance of sports for the youth, citing its role in steering them away from the menace of drugs.

Umar Farooq, who secured the second position and hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Mohmand’s peaceful environment and the locals’ inclination toward peace.

Salim Awan, Secretary General of the Sindh Cyclists’ Association, shared his first-time experience visiting the tribal districts of Mohmand and Bajaur, praising the area’s beauty. He noted the participation of around 200 cyclists from across the country, emphasizing the race’s message of peace to the international community. Awan reiterated the peaceful and picturesque nature of Mohmand. This race notably witnessed the debut of local cyclists from Mohmand and Bajaur, adding to the vibrant spirit of the event.