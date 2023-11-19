Motorbike riding without helmet banned on Shahrah-e-Faisal

Sunday, November 19, 2023
Agencies
November 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The city traffic police on Satur­day announced the imposition of a ban on riding motorbikes without wearing a helmet on Shahrah-e-Faisal. DIG Karachi Traffic Police Iqbal Dara said that starting with the Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi roads are now the no-go areas for bike drivers not wearing helmets.

Those not heeding the warn­ings will be dealt a legal blow, the DIG said, adding that heavy traffic and bikers won’t be al­lowed to travel on fast lane.

Moreover, Dara said that police have intensified crack­down against underage driv­ers in the mega city.

Underage drivers have been arrested en masse by the La­hore traffic police following crackdowns launched on the orders of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Lahore traffic police launched crackdowns on underage drivers following Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi’s directives after kill­ings of six of a family in a hor­rific road accident in the De­fence area last week.

