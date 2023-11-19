Motorbike riding without helmet banned on Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI - The city traffic police on Saturday announced the imposition of a ban on riding motorbikes without wearing a helmet on Shahrah-e-Faisal. DIG Karachi Traffic Police Iqbal Dara said that starting with the Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi roads are now the no-go areas for bike drivers not wearing helmets.
Those not heeding the warnings will be dealt a legal blow, the DIG said, adding that heavy traffic and bikers won’t be allowed to travel on fast lane.
Moreover, Dara said that police have intensified crackdown against underage drivers in the mega city.
Underage drivers have been arrested en masse by the Lahore traffic police following crackdowns launched on the orders of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Lahore traffic police launched crackdowns on underage drivers following Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi’s directives after killings of six of a family in a horrific road accident in the Defence area last week.