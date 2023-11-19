MQM-P to sweep general elections, says Anis Qaimkhani

HYDERABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) deputy convener Anis Kaimkhani has said that for the slot of prime minister, his party will favour only a candidate who pledges an amendment, drafted by the party, to the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The draft amend­ment defined and safeguarded authority of local government (LG) institutions, he said, add­ing that the draft would be made public soon.

He was addressing a gathering of party workers at Bhai Khan Ki Chari, where MQM-P’s election office was inaugurated. Contest­ing election today is extremely difficult for a middle-class per­son, who cannot even think of it, he said, and added that the MQM-P, however, enabled and encouraged its ordinary work­ers to contest in election.

He told the audience that the party had set up a parliamenta­ry board in Karachi to interview aspirants. “MQM-P will win all four Sindh Assembly and two National Assembly seats of Hy­derabad in the upcoming gen­eral elections,” he believed.

Kaimkhani explained the pro­posed amendment by arguing that like a prime minister and chief minister, who knew about their powers and authority, a mayor should also know about his powers and authority which must be defined in the Consti­tution. Through the proposed amendment, MQM-P wants that authority of LG institutions and mayor should be defined and safeguarded. “It is only the may­or who doesn’t know his pow­ers or authority,” he said, adding that MQM-P represented cities like Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyder­abad, Sukkur and Nawabshah.

“After the 18th Amendment, mayors get nothing … PM and CMs have monetary powers but city fathers don’t get anything … we want that the departments where mayors exercise their au­thority should be clearly defined in the Constitution … we also want that LG elections are held before general elections at all cost,” he said. Kaimkhani pointed out that Rs1,000bn remained at the disposal of CM who would disburse the fund in Larkana or Dadu at will. “This cannot con­tinue anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Con­vener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Anis Qaimkhani on Saturday said his party would secure a historic victory in Hyderabad in the upcoming general election.

Talking to the party’s Hyder­abad chapter leaders while in­augurating the Central Election Cell of MQM-P here, Qaimkhani confidently said his party would bag all 6 seats of the provincial assembly and 2 out of 3 seats of the National Assembly from Hy­derabad. “We will also emerge victorious from Qasimabad and Tandojam,” he asserted.

The MQM-P’s leader said Ka­rachi followed by Hyderabad were major contributors to the national revenue collection yet the 2 cities had been deprived of the due development. Speak­ing at the meeting, Deputy Con­vener Abdul Waseem said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had ruled Sindh for 15 con­secutive years but the party’s government not only deprived Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban centers of development, but its stronghold Larkana was also in ruins. He recalled that all the factions of MQM-P unit­ed some months ago and with the help of that unity his party would defeat the PPP in the election. In Charge Sindh Orga­nizing Committee Saleem Raz­zak said the so-called electables who spend hundreds of mil­lions of rupees in the election campaign were afraid of MQM-P’s candidates who belong to the middle class.