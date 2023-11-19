New film exposes dark side of the British ruling class

LONDON - Emerald Fennell knew exactly what she was doing, dressing Jacob Elordi like that. The “Euphoria” actor is having a busy fall. First, Elordi was Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” now he stars in “Saltburn,” Fennell’s latest provocation, playing Felix, an aristocrat who takes a fellow student under his wing for a hot and heavy summer at the titular family estate. Felix is a magnetic presence – one not unfamiliar to the writerdirector. “Look, if you’re asking if I’ve fallen for a man with a Livestrong bracelet and an eyebrow piercing, then the answer is yes. We’re all human,” Fennell told CNN in a recent interview. “When I saw Jacob for the first time in his outfit as Felix, I thought, ‘Not again. I won’t fall for this again, sir. Nice try.’” Fennell, an Oscar winner for “Promising Young Woman” (2020), might not have been taken in by Elordi’s ghost of lotharios past, but she’s quite content to turn him loose on audiences. Part Dickie from “The Talented Mr Ripley,” part Sebastian from “Brideshead Revisited,” the immensely privileged Felix is played with an easy charm by the Australian actor. It’s understandable why the bookish, working-class Oliver – played with a distinctly uneasy charm by Barry Keoghan – is so drawn to him. Who wouldn’t be? “Saltburn” is a film in the British country house gothic tradition, complete with snobbish butler, black-tie dinners, calcified ways and repressed emotions. Far from shying away from her influences, Fennell (of some privilege of her own) cites a semester’s worth of reading material, including “Rebecca,” “Jude the Obscure,” “The Go Between,” “Atonement,” “The Little Stranger,” and “The Line of Beauty.” “All of these works of art exist in the public imagination,” she said. “I like making things that exist in a genre and that play with that genre. And the more specific and precise the genre, the more you can squeeze it.” In Fennell’s satirical take on a tried and tested formula, her two young men meet at Oxford University, circa 2006 (roughly the same time she was there herself). For a generation, her recreation of university life will be transporting. For others, it could baffle. Giants of indie music rubs shoulders with throwaway pop by The Cheeky Girls. Students smoke in pubs, rugby jerseys are elite fashion and the yellow charity band Felix wears is the summer’s most sought-after accessory. “There’s nothing more humanizing than the fashion and the makeup and the social mores of 15 years ago, because it seems demented. Fifteen years ago wherever you are in time is just dire,” said the director. “It was about making sure we treated it like a period drama, being as diligent and slavish as we would be if we were setting something in 1919,” Fennell added. The challenge, she said, was much of what she needed wasn’t in costume warehouses but still in people’s wardrobes; some raiding was was required.