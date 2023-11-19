Ombudsman orders payment of Rs20m insurance claim in 30 days

MULTAN - Federal Ombudsman has ordered an insurance company on Saturday to make over Rs 20 million payment to policy holder’s legal heirs within 30 days. Senior investigation officer, Federal Ombudsman Multan region, Dr. Zahid Malik said that complainant Mirza Azmat Baig said in his applica­tion that his brother Mirza Shafqat Baig had availed insurance policy from State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) in 2018 and was making pay­ment of Rs 2.5 million per annum. He said that his brother died in 2020. The family applied for insurance claim but the company has not yet made the pay­ment despite passage of three years.

The insurance company official in­formed the FO that the claim was not accepted as the policy holder had con­cealed information regarding his illness which was against the policy of the SLIC. The Federal Ombudsman, however, said in his order that the company initiated the policy after medical examination of the policy holder by its own medical officer. The policy holder was declared healthy by the SLIC doctor before the policy was initiated. Moreover, accord­ing to principles of natural justice, no one can be condemned unheard. But the company deprived the policy holder of his right without affording an oppor­tunity of hearing which tantamount to maladministration.